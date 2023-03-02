Jeffrey Shullette,67, of Pillar Point, NY passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on January 6, 2023 after a long hard fight with his illness. (Funeral Home)

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey Shullette,67, of Pillar Point, NY passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on January 6, 2023 after a long hard fight with his illness.

Jumping Jeffreys “Last Dance” will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Dexter American Legion, 105 E. Bronson St. Dexter, NY 13634.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

