Linda Woodcock, 69, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Linda Woodcock (January 11, 1954–February 22, 2023) passed away the morning of February 22, 2023 in the presence of caregivers at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. She was 69 years old. Linda was born in Fort Benning, Georgia, and spent the first year of her life in Frankfurt, Germany. Her childhood was spent in Warsaw, New York, and her teenage years in Morristown, New York. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1972 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Biology from the State University of New York at Potsdam in 1976. For 37 years, Linda was a dedicated civil servant of St. Lawrence County Government. In 1979, she became an intake counselor for the Comprehensive Employment & Training Act (CETA), where she helped low income and unemployed people find work. In 1981, she became a caseworker for Child Protective Services and investigated instances of child abuse and neglect. In 1984, she transitioned out of Social Services and into the Probation Department, where she spent decades connecting offenders with rehabilitative services and employment opportunities. Her former coworkers recall her being particularly adept at matching people with arrest and conviction records with support programs. Linda was also fond of animals. Throughout her life, she cared for many dogs, sheep, goose, ducks, and rabbits. Newspaper archives from 1988 note that her angora rabbits were a big attraction at the annual Country Day event in Colton, where she resided for most of her adult life. In her later years, she enjoyed her independence. She chopped her own wood, grew her own food, and catered to her three dogs.

Linda is survived by her two children, Nicholas Eustis and Claire Woodcock, as well as her father, William Eustis, her sister Carol Eustis, and her brothers Dave Eustis and Joe Eustis, and her beloved dog Tucker. She is remembered by family and friends as choice with her words, selfless with her actions, and kind with her heart. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made in her name to North Country Public Radio—her favorite source for local news and bluegrass music and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. A celebration of her life will take place in the North Country this summer. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Linda Woodcock.

