Lisbon man charged in bar fight death might consider plea deal

Brian Hale following his arraignment
Brian Hale following his arraignment(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A man facing a manslaughter charge may consider a plea deal. It’s the case involving a man’s death at a Gouverneur bar.

Last February, 31-year-old Brian Hale of Lisbon was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

He’s accused of killing Andrew Johnston.

Johnston died after getting into a bar fight - one that broke his left rib which in turn lacerated his spleen.

Johnston was found dead at his Gouverneur apartment hours after the fight.

At a potential trial, the manslaughter charge could have Hale facing up to 15 years in state prison.

His attorney, Ed narrow, is hoping the case doesn’t have to go to trial but is ready if it happens.

“I think this case should resolve itself in a negotiated disposition, but if not, the defendant enjoys the presumption of innocence and we’re ready to have his fate determined by a jury of his peers should we have to,” he said.

A negotiated disposition essentially is a plea deal.

Narrow is hoping the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office will do something before the case goes to a grand jury.

“We’re hopeful that we can achieve a disposition something less than what the defendant has been charged with and that’s generally the case for all defendants,” he said.

DA Gary Pasqua says the case is pending, just as any other case would be and these types of discussions are typical as cases go through the judicial process.

