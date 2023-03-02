Michael J. Pribnow (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If life were characterized by a concert, Michael would be there in the summer sun, checking out hot women, drinking Jack, standing as close to the stage as possible, while he breathed in the Metal until it fed his soul. Growing up in Queens and Long Island, Michael did more than embrace the energy of his surroundings. He became an explorer seeking out the unique culture afforded those living in the fastest moving city in the world. The places he ventured and the people he encountered steered his journey and no two days were the same. He sought out every opportunity for adventures; some acceptable and others not so much. As if Judas Priest knew Michael, their lyrics describe him well. “I move amongst the night life, And they just step aside, ‘Cause when they see me coming, They know I’m running wild.”

Fiercely loyal, Michael had a way about him: a smile, a sense of humor, a compassionate spirit, and a great hug. Ironically known as Little Mike, his hug made a person feel like they were safe from any harm. And for many of us, a bear hug from Michael is what we will miss the most. Michael cared deeply for those he loved, especially his family. Although he could offer unfavorable judgments, there was no way an outsider was allowed to disrespect any of them. Surrounded by aunts and cousins living nearby, he knew his family was close enough for comfort and far enough away for criticism. He was lucky to be part of a family where perfection isn’t our style and we were lucky to call him son, grandson, brother, uncle, and cousin.

As a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 45, Michael was proud to be part of his union. His time on the job took him to sites all over the New York City Metropolitan area. His stories would fill a book, but the stories he loved to tell most were the ones where he worked along with his cousin, Chris Wright. Not only were they union brothers, their bond as cousins was strengthened because they shared so many aspects of their lives. When the offers were extended to “go on the road” with his cousin Tim Wright or his friend Eric, Michael fit right into his role as a member of the band’s crew and security. Although also book worthy, some of these stories might be better left untold.

As the oldest son of Sally Smith, they crafted a mother / son relationship not easily defined by traditional measures. She took care of him and he took care of her; sometimes in sync, sometimes in conflict. But, there was zero question of Michael’s love for his mother or her love for him. In recent years, Michael and Sally were fortunate enough to welcome Dan, Sally’s youngest son, into their lives. A different kind of adventure, Michael accepted his new role as big brother, brother in law, and uncle. So, he and Sally relocated to the North Country to foster these new family ties in the same area where his great-grandparents met & wed over a 100 years ago.

Besides his mother Sally of Lisbon [formerly of Valley Stream], Michael is survived by his brother and sister in law Dan and Karen Buckley of Lisbon, nephews Daniel [Amanda], Ryan [Katie], Patrick, and niece Mikaela, great nephew Danjo, great niece Felicity, his Aunt Jean Wright, Aunt Bobbie Schneck, Uncle Jeff Smith [Ellie], numerous cousins, and an eclectic collection of friends.

He was predeceased by his Grandfather Robert Smith, his amazing Grandmother, Isabella, his Aunt Micki Smith, his Uncle Roy Wright, his cousin Chris Wright, and his best friend & dog, Lodi.

Calling hours will be held at Frary Funeral Home on Monday, March 13th, from 3-5 pm. Afterward, a Celebration of Life will be held in Michael’s honor at Howie’s, 809 New York Ave, beginning at 5:30. Donations can be made in Lodi’s memory to the Animal Shelter of your choice.

As much as society expects us to conform, Michael adopted a philosophy that he wasn’t going to live by anyone’s standards. He worked to play. He persevered living his way. He loved to be loved. No apologies necessary. As Oscar Wilde penned, “live life with no excuses, travel with no regret.”

