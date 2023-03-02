Miss Ireland Pageant makes a comeback

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Like the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival it’s part of, the Miss Ireland Pageant is back and in person.

Co-chair Colleen Cappon says the pageant is for girls of Irish heritage from 16 to 20 years old.

The pageant is at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

There’s also a Little Miss Ireland Pageant for girls in grades one through four.

You can learn more and sign up at ncirishfest.com.

