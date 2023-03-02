Missing Lowville man found dead, police say

Lowville Police Department
Lowville Police Department
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lowville, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man who was reported missing Monday has been found dead, according to village police.

67-year-old Paul Barker Jr. was found dead at around 3 p.m. Thursday. Police said the cause is believed to be accidental, and the investigation is continuing.

Barker had been last seen on South State Street in Lowville near the Stewart’s Shops. He was reported missing Monday at 7 p.m.

The Lowville Police said it would like to thank the public for contacting the department with information which led to locating Barker.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and New York State Forest Rangers assisted with the investigation.

