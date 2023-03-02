Watertown names new school superintendent

Watertown High School
Watertown High School(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District has chosen its next superintendent.

The Board of Education announced Thursday that it selected Dr. Larry Schmiegel to replace Patti LaBarr, who retired in August.

Schmiegel currently serves as high school principal in Monroe County School District in Key West, Florida. He served in administration positions in the Syracuse and Oswego city school districts before that.

He’s originally from Chittenango, N.Y., and is a graduate of Columbia College, where he earned his BA and MBA. He earned his administrative certificate from LeMoyne College, and his doctorate in education from St. John Fisher University.

Schmiegel was one of three finalists. Also in contention were Harrisville Central School superintendent Robert Finster and Pulaski Academy and Central School superintendent Tom Jennings.

The school board still needs to formally appoint Schmiegel.

The district has had two interim superintendents since LaBarr retired.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Route 11 in the town of LeRay early Wednesday morning.
Crash shuts down Route 11 in town of LeRay
Keitha French
Watertown woman faces meth charges
Wiley Intermediate School
Educator claims moldy food is served at after-school program
Londell Dyson
Arrest made in inmate’s death at Gouverneur prison
Rescue of six people in the Saint Regis River in Akwesasne.
Hogansburg man going to prison for smuggling people across border

Latest News

WWNY Edwards-Knox student sings anthem at SU basketball game
SeaComm and St. Lawrence federal credit unions have announced a merger between the two...
SeaComm, St. Lawrence credit unions announce merger
Robert Schorr, candidate for Watertown city council.
Familiar face again seeks seat on Watertown city council
Miss Ireland Pageant
Miss Ireland Pageant makes a comeback