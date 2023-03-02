Watertown names new school superintendent

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District has chosen its next superintendent.

The Board of Education announced Thursday that it selected Dr. Larry Schmiegel to replace Patti LaBarr, who retired in August.

Schmiegel currently serves as high school principal in Monroe County School District in Key West, Florida. He served in administration positions in the Syracuse and Oswego city school districts before that.

He’s originally from Chittenango, N.Y., and is a graduate of Columbia College, where he earned his BA and MBA. He earned his administrative certificate from LeMoyne College, and his doctorate in education from St. John Fisher University.

Schmiegel was one of three finalists. Also in contention were Harrisville Central School superintendent Robert Finster and Pulaski Academy and Central School superintendent Tom Jennings.

The school board still needs to formally appoint Schmiegel.

The district has had two interim superintendents since LaBarr retired.

