Only one restaurant interested in golf course concessions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One restaurant has stepped forward to say it’s interested in doing the concessions at Watertown’s Thompson Park Golf Course.

Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas, located on Public Square, submitted the only proposal.

Thursday was the deadline.

Purchasing Manager Tina Bartlett-Bearup tells 7 News that the proposal contained many new and creative ideas for concessions at the course. The city is looking for a third party to handle the food and alcohol at the course.

The city will now look over Spokes’ proposal and make a decision later this month.

The city reached out to nearly two dozen businesses to see who was interested.

