Only one restaurant interested in golf course concessions
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One restaurant has stepped forward to say it’s interested in doing the concessions at Watertown’s Thompson Park Golf Course.
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas, located on Public Square, submitted the only proposal.
Thursday was the deadline.
Purchasing Manager Tina Bartlett-Bearup tells 7 News that the proposal contained many new and creative ideas for concessions at the course. The city is looking for a third party to handle the food and alcohol at the course.
The city will now look over Spokes’ proposal and make a decision later this month.
The city reached out to nearly two dozen businesses to see who was interested.
