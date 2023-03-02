Only one restaurant interested in golf course concessions

Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One restaurant has stepped forward to say it’s interested in doing the concessions at Watertown’s Thompson Park Golf Course.

Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas, located on Public Square, submitted the only proposal.

Thursday was the deadline.

Purchasing Manager Tina Bartlett-Bearup tells 7 News that the proposal contained many new and creative ideas for concessions at the course. The city is looking for a third party to handle the food and alcohol at the course.

The city will now look over Spokes’ proposal and make a decision later this month.

The city reached out to nearly two dozen businesses to see who was interested.

