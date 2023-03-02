Patricia Quinn, 92, of, West Carthage

Patricia Quinn, 92, of Grandview Courts, West Carthage, passed away Tuesday evening, February 28, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Quinn, 92, of Grandview Courts, West Carthage, passed away Tuesday evening, February 28, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Patricia was born on October 14,1930 in Natural Bridge, the daughter of the late Charles E. and Viola (Lozo) Peck. She attended school in Natural Bridge and Carthage. She married Francis G. (Honker) Quinn Jr. on October 17,1948 in the Parsonage of the Carthage United Methodist Church. Francis, a former truck driver, passed away on December 12, 2010. Patricia worked in the lab at the former Carbola in Natural Bridge and was a clerk at Keenan’s Store for many years.

She was a member of the Natural Bridge and Carthage United Methodist Churches.

She is survived by one daughter and her husband: Cheryl and Joseph Aubin of Natural Bridge, one son and his wife: Dennis and Claudia Quinn of Englewood, FL, 3 Grandchildren, Steven (Debbie) Aubin, Michael (Lori) Aubin and Debra Spicer (Troy Miller), 6 Great Grandchildren, a niece, Debra Craig, nephews, Mark and Larry Quinn and 3 great nephews, John Daniel Magri, Braxton Brantley and Josh Craig. She is predeceased by a sister, Marlene Jones and a niece, Lynne Magri.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 4 at the Natural Bridge United Methodist Church in Natural Bridge. Spring burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge. Calling hours will be on Friday, March 3 from 5-8 pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Natural Bridge United Methodist Church, the Carthage United Methodist Church or to the Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

