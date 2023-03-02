Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Weekend fun, a good deed & ... critters!

A cardinal and a blue jay share a feeder in this shot sent in by Michele Glover.
A cardinal and a blue jay share a feeder in this shot sent in by Michele Glover.(Michele Glover via Send It To 7)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - We start with a throwback to the weekend. A few of us at channel 7 enjoyed the annual Polar Bear Dip in Alexandria Bay with a few viewers.

And anchor Jeff Cole really enjoyed the annual dip by taking the leap himself. Viewer James Furgison captured the moment.

Also this weekend, sportscaster Mel Busler was having some fun at the chili cookoff with Christina Lalonde and friends.

Jason Reape shared a pic of his brother, Alex Reape, going the extra mile as the office manager of Watertown’s Piggly Wiggly store and helping an elderly customer with their laces.

And the clouds opened up over Grindstone Island in the most angelic way. Thanks for sharing it, Charles Smith.

Finally, I have to include some animal pics. A shot of a red-tailed hawk in Richville is just too good.

Michele Glover offers a pretty sight of a cardinal and a blue jay.

That’s all for this week. Keep those pics coming on Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

Our Pics of the Week gallery is below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Route 11 in the town of LeRay early Wednesday morning.
Crash shuts down Route 11 in town of LeRay
Keitha French
Watertown woman faces meth charges
Londell Dyson
Arrest made in inmate’s death at Gouverneur prison
Wiley Intermediate School
Educator claims moldy food is served at after-school program
The Watertown City School District board of education says it's nearing the end of its search...
School board: Progress made in Watertown superintendent search

Latest News

Researchers are working at figuring out why a pest called the seed corn maggot is attacking...
Seed corn maggot: A thorn in farmers’ sides
Seed corn maggot research
Happy Period North Country is a local group working to eliminate the stigma of menstruation and...
Happy Period: Erasing the stigma of menstruation
Happy Period North Country