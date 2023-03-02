Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Weekend fun, a good deed & ... critters!

(WWNY) - We start with a throwback to the weekend. A few of us at channel 7 enjoyed the annual Polar Bear Dip in Alexandria Bay with a few viewers.

And anchor Jeff Cole really enjoyed the annual dip by taking the leap himself. Viewer James Furgison captured the moment.

Also this weekend, sportscaster Mel Busler was having some fun at the chili cookoff with Christina Lalonde and friends.

Jason Reape shared a pic of his brother, Alex Reape, going the extra mile as the office manager of Watertown’s Piggly Wiggly store and helping an elderly customer with their laces.

And the clouds opened up over Grindstone Island in the most angelic way. Thanks for sharing it, Charles Smith.

Finally, I have to include some animal pics. A shot of a red-tailed hawk in Richville is just too good.

Michele Glover offers a pretty sight of a cardinal and a blue jay.

That’s all for this week. Keep those pics coming on Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

Our Pics of the Week gallery is below.

