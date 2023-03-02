Sentinels in the Spotlight coming up Saturday night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser to benefit the Sackets Harbor school band this Saturday night.
It will be held Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.
Members of the school band will perform with area bands, including KEX, Segue, Oceans Below and Brian Topping.
There will also be a bake sale, karaoke, and prizes.
There’s a suggested donation of $5 at the door.
