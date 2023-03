WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Another area of low pressure will keep the area cloudy and produce some rain and snow tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the 30′s.

Thursday will be cloudy with some rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with some snow moving in late in the day.

Expect accumulating snow Friday night and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.