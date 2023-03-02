Steven L. Aznoe, 69, of Cape Vincent passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2023, surrounded by his family. (Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Steven L. Aznoe, 69, of Cape Vincent passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Steven was born in Alexandria Bay on October 24, 1953, the son of Gordon and Marion Taylor Aznoe. He was educated in Alexandria Central School and became a welder. He recently worked on Fort Drum for DS2 LLC in the Special Projects Division and had worked at Frink America in Clayton, NY for 22 years.

A marriage to Tammy Follett ended in divorce.

Steve married Jacquelyn “Jackie” Hasner on August 25, 2007 in Cape Vincent.

He was an avid musician, playing in a variety of bands throughout his life. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jackie, Cape Vincent; his sons, Justin Aznoe, Auburn , NY, Shane Aznoe, Simpsonville, SC, and Dylan Aznoe, Cape Vincent; his daughter Jennifer Clark, Simpsonville, SC; his step-sons Nathan Gilligan, Albany, NY and Ryan Gilligan, Cape Vincent; his brothers, Lyle Aznoe and Doug Aznoe, both of Redwood, NY; and his sister Diane Aznoe, Lake Katrine, NY.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 11th at the Cape Vincent Recreation Park from 2:00-6:00 pm.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral & Cremation Service, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at jeffersonhospice.org

