Violet A. (Pike) Pollock, 62, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Violet A. (Pike) Pollock, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Maplewood Campus with her Maplewood Family by her side.

Violet was born April 10, 1960 to the late Rose Shatlaw and Clarence Pike, Sr. and she attended Heuvelton Central School graduating in 1979.

She married James Pollock, the marriage ended in divorce. After marriage the family moved to Louisiana where Violet worked as a store manager for a time. She later moved back to the North Country where she worked at Bessette’s Liquor Store until a debilitating stroke occurred.

Surviving are her three children Jason Pollock of LA, Adam (Ashley) Pollock of LA and Jessica (Matthew) Pollock of CO; four grandchildren Kevin and Brennan, Ethan, Willow and soon to be Hudson. She is also survived by her brother Robert Pike of Mexico, NY; four sisters Mary Ashley of Canton, Nancy Delorme of Canton, Darlene Raymon of Cazenovia and Beverly Duford of NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Clarence Pike, Jr. (2022).

Violet will be remembered for her great sense of humor, and she was loved by many. She especially enjoyed Facebook timing with her kids and grandkids. She always had a smile and a wave to everyone “except” when it was time for physical therapy, then the frown came out.

A very special thank you to Maplewood for the love and care you gave her and by making her part of your family.

