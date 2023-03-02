Wellness expert unsurprised by study linking exercise to improved memory

Exercise graphic
Exercise graphic(Credit: Pixabay MGN)
By Chad Charette
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Exercise. We all know it’s good for your muscles but according to a recent study, it could also be good for your memory.

According to the study released in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, folks in their 70s who engaged in moderate physical activity as little as once a month scored higher on memory exams than those who didn’t.

It didn’t matter when they started since some reported a relatively sedentary life until they hit their 50s and 60s.

Michelle Graham, the wellness expert at the Watertown YMCA, says she’s not surprised.

“We get to see that on a daily basis. We get to witness it firsthand with individuals that participate in a group exercise class. Even just coming in and starting on the treadmill. I have never heard anyone say they feel worse after beginning or a really great workout,” she said.

According to the study, those who engaged in lifelong exercise came out on top.

However, even tiny amounts of infrequent exercise showed a noticeable difference.

