Winter storm watches tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today and most of Friday will be on the mild side, but that changes Friday evening.

There’s a 40% chance of rain today and it could mix with snow at times.

It will be on and off throughout the day.

Temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Overnight lows will be in the teens.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

We’re expecting snow to start late Friday and continue until late Saturday.

There’s a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. on Saturday for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.

A winter storm watch for St. Lawrence and Franklin counties and much of the Adirondacks will be from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

We can expect anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of heavy snowfall.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-30s

It will be mostly cloudy and 35 on Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

There’s a small chance of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 30s both days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.