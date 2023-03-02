Winter storm watches tomorrow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today and most of Friday will be on the mild side, but that changes Friday evening.
There’s a 40% chance of rain today and it could mix with snow at times.
It will be on and off throughout the day.
Temperatures will be in the mid-30s.
Overnight lows will be in the teens.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.
We’re expecting snow to start late Friday and continue until late Saturday.
There’s a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. on Saturday for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.
A winter storm watch for St. Lawrence and Franklin counties and much of the Adirondacks will be from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. on Saturday.
We can expect anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of heavy snowfall.
Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-30s
It will be mostly cloudy and 35 on Sunday.
Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.
There’s a small chance of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 30s both days.
