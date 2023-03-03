Accumulating snow in the forecast

By John Kubis
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will move into the area Friday night and produce snowfall area wide. Expect mainly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the teens.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 30′s.

Snow begins Friday evening. Lows will be near 30.

The snow continues on Saturday.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the 30′s.

