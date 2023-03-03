Army Youth Program in Your Neighborhood offered at Indian River

Army Youth Program in Your Neighborhood
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has an after-school program for students at Indian River Middle School.

Program coordinator Jaira Jenkins talked about the Army Youth Program in Your Neighborhood on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The free program is open to Indian River Middle School students in to grades six, seven, and eight.

It’s from 2:15 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

It offers daily recreational opportunities, homework assistance, and activities focused on STEM, life skills, and arts and crafts.

Find out more at chjc.org or call 315-778-8379.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay
Crash update: 2 suffer internal injuries, airlifted to Syracuse hospital
Brian Hale following his arraignment
Lisbon man charged in bar fight death might consider plea deal
Lowville Police Department
Missing Lowville man found dead, police say
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Only one restaurant interested in golf course concessions
Watertown High School
Watertown names new school superintendent

Latest News

Clarkson University hosted SUNY Potsdam in a non-league women's lacrosse contest Thursday.
Sports wrap: Women’s lacrosse, Lady Warriors hunt for title & SLU hoops
Baseball hall-of-famer John "Bid" McPhee is depicted on a plaque at the Lashomb Baseball Field...
History lesson: The story of hall-of-famer John ‘Bid’ McPhee
7 News sportscaster Mel Busler formally received the Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award...
Mel Busler receives Shapiro Award
Wake Up Weather
Winter storm warnings start this evening