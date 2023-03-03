Army Youth Program in Your Neighborhood offered at Indian River

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has an after-school program for students at Indian River Middle School.

Program coordinator Jaira Jenkins talked about the Army Youth Program in Your Neighborhood on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The free program is open to Indian River Middle School students in to grades six, seven, and eight.

It’s from 2:15 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

It offers daily recreational opportunities, homework assistance, and activities focused on STEM, life skills, and arts and crafts.

Find out more at chjc.org or call 315-778-8379.

