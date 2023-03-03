Arts All-Star: Andrea Pollock

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - For Andrea Pollock, art is very relaxing.

“I like to do whatever I want with my art,” she said. “I’m really satisfied doing what I enjoy. It’s just relaxing.”

The artist from South Jefferson is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She will attend RIT in the fall, where she will major in film and animation.

Her dream job would be to create storyboards for live-action films.

“I want to work on, like, more like indie projects,” she said.

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

