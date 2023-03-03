Athlete of the Week: Chase Nevills

By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a wrestler from Copenhagen who captured a state championship this past weekend. His ability on the mat earns him this week’s award.

Chase Nevills won the 118 pound weight class in Division 2 at the New York State Championships in Albany last weekend. It was his 3rd trip to states.

He also had a 3rd place finish last year and would likely had made a 4th trip to states if not for COVID-19.

Chase also owns 2 Frontier League titles, 3 Class D Championships along with 2 Section 3 overall titles. He has 134 career wins and he’s just a junior.

Chase is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 3, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

