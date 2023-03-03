Boonville man accused of breaking barber pole

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Boonville man is accused of vandalizing a Boonville business last month.

Oneida County sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Matthew Kratzenberg allegedly broke an antique barber pole at Sattler’s Barbershop at 118 Main Street on February 16.

He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Kratzenberg was ticketed and released.

Deputies were assisted by the Boonville Police Department and the public, who called in numerous tips.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.