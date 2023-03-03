Daniel L. Grant, 89, of Clayton, passed away on March 2, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY where he had resided since October, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Daniel L. Grant, 89, of Clayton, passed away on March 2, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY where he had resided since October, 2022.

Mr. Grant was born on August 6, 1933, the son of Edward L. and Rema B. (Carter) Grant, in Watertown, NY. He graduated from Clayton Central School in 1951. He served on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, including fifteen months as a postal clerk with the 583 Field Artillery Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division in Japan. Following his return from Japan, he served with the US Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1961. At the time of his honorable discharge, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.

On November 30, 1957, he married Sue Graves of LaFargeville, NY at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, LaFargeville, NY, with the Rev. Arthur Harrington, rector, officiating. Attendants were Ann Graves Castle, sister of the bride, and Lewis Hutcheon. Sue passed away on November 14, 2022.

Mr. Grant was a self-employed dairy farmer with registered Holstein cattle from 1957 until selling the herd in 1978. He served as a substitute rural letter carrier in the Clayton Post Office since 1953, and in 1978, he was appointed as a fulltime rural letter carrier. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1990, after 37 years of service. While farming, Mr. Grant served on the boards of directors of several local agricultural organizations, including Clayton GLF/Agway, Watertown Agway Petroleum, and the local Dairyman’s League. He served for many years as an elected member of the local Jefferson County committee of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. He served three years on the executive committee of the NYS Rural Letter Carriers Association and served as an officer of the Jefferson County RLCA. He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821, and many genealogical and local history organizations, including the Jefferson County Genealogical Society. Mr. Grant was a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton, where he served several terms as a member of the vestry. Dan enjoyed local history and family genealogy, as well as travelling with his wife throughout the United States and around the world.

He is survived by three sons, Frederick D. Grant MD, Philadelphia, PA, Thomas R. (Cindy) Grant RPh, Clayton, NY and Alan L. (Brenda) Grant PhD, Christiansburg, VA, three grandchildren Nina (Drew) Burgess, Andrew Grant, and Daniel Grant, two great-grandchildren Estelle Burgess and Alexander Burgess, a sister Edna M. Mitchell, Fort Belvoir, VA, and several cousins.

Besides his wife and parents, he is predeceased by a granddaughter Jessica L. Grant.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, at 2PM at Christ Episcopal Church, 235 John St., Clayton, NY with the Rev. Lisa Busby officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Clayton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clayton Volunteer Fire Dept., TIERS Ambulance, or Christ Episcopal Church, all of Clayton. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton, and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

