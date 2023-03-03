WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Fri, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Snell Theater at SUNY Potsdam

Hailed as “One of the most innovative and exciting percussion ensembles to emerge in the golden age of chamber music” (Jonathan Haas, New York University) for their immersive sound world, New York City-based Excelsis Percussion Quartet is Marcelina Suchocka (Poland)*, Aya Kaminaguchi (Japan), Britton-René Collins (United States), and Mariana Ramirez (Mexico). *Karlyn Viña will replace Marcelina for this performance.

This international group of women with a multilingual combination of five languages join together to speak the universal language of rhythm, rooted in their belief that music possesses an ability to unite us all. Excelsis brings vibrancy into the percussion community through eclectic programming, innovative storytelling, and embracing their intersectional identities.

Excelsis’ breadth of repertoire spans from classical to avant-garde. With the presence of exciting arrangements, including Björk and other pop music covers, Excelsis advocates for multi-genre representation in their programming, charming audiences with contrasting and uniquely innovative concert experiences. Excelsis proudly endorses Sabian Cymbals.

Excelsis made their debut at the PAS NYC Weekend of Percussion in 2014, playing with Lisa Pegher. Described as a “Fiery new percussion quartet on the rise,” Excelsis has twice been featured on NPR’s “From The Top” with Christopher O’Riley, and made several guest ensemble appearances, including the Zeltsman Marimba Festival.

Notable projects include Excelsis’ inaugural program featuring women composers, which was premiered in Sō Percussion’s concert series, “Brooklyn Bound,” and participating in the Tippet Rise Music Festival in Montana, performing John Luther Adams’ outdoor percussion piece “Inuksuit” alongside Doug Perkins and members of the Montana Symphony. In addition to their active performance schedule, Excelsis delivers masterclasses and educational workshops, most recently giving a clinic at the Salem State University in Massachusetts.

