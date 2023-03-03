Friday fish fry tradition continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a Friday tradition in Lowville during Lent.

The Lowville American Legion holds a fish fry every Friday during between now and Easter.

People are in the kitchen getting the breading and batter ready, warming up the fryers, and turning out some tasty dinners.

The fish fry has been a 16-year tradition at the legion, and they even have a special ingredient that makes the Lowville legion’s fish fry stand out from the others.

“We hand battered every one with local beer,” said Connie Peters, cook.

“All of our information is always on the legion Facebook page here for Lowville, but you can call the legion directly,” said Elizabeth Spaulding, auxiliary president.

Meals are $14 and you can order ahead or dine in.

All proceeds are donated back to local organizations.

