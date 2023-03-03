History lesson: The story of hall-of-famer John “Bid” McPhee

History lesson: The story of hall-of-famer John "Bid" McPhee
By Emily Griffin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - We go back to the 19th century, where one man from Massena became a hit in the American Association of Professional Baseball.

“John ‘Bid’ McPhee was born here in Massena in 1859,” town historian Josh Davis said. “As a matter of fact, he grew up on Main Street, the current site of the Schine Theater.

Bid McPhee. The name became synonymous with second base for the Cincinnati Red Stockings. He was mighty in talent, but smaller in size.

“The nickname ‘Bid’ may have come from his stature,” Davis said. “He wasn’t a large man, he was bitty. He was 5′7″. Nonetheless, he was quite successful in the league.”

McPhee spent 18 years with the Red Stockings. In that time, he was a league leader for putouts, double plays, and homeruns. And he was the last ever second baseman to play with a bare hand.

“He was famous for not having worn a glove, even when other players were adopting it,” Davis said. He kind of derided the concept of it.”

It’s said that he would toughen his hands by soaking them in salt water before games.

“He was gloveless and tough physically, but apparently, he was quite the gentleman. He never got thrown out of a game, even when the association was known as the beer-and-whiskey league. He was the well-behaved one for the group.”

His talents earned him a spot in the American Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000, more than 100 years after he played his last game.

“Currently, he is the only Hall of Famer to come from here,” Davis said, “so it is neat to have that connection to local history.”

McPhee is honored with a plaque at Lashomb Baseball Field in Massena. It only seems right that I uncover it without a glove.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay
Crash update: 2 suffer internal injuries, airlifted to Syracuse hospital
Brian Hale following his arraignment
Lisbon man charged in bar fight death might consider plea deal
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Only one restaurant interested in golf course concessions
Lowville Police Department
Missing Lowville man found dead, police say
Watertown High School
Watertown names new school superintendent

Latest News

History lesson: The story of hall-of-famer John "Bid" McPhee
A cardinal and a blue jay share a feeder in this shot sent in by Michele Glover.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Weekend fun, a good deed & ... critters!
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Researchers are working at figuring out why a pest called the seed corn maggot is attacking...
Seed corn maggot: A thorn in farmers’ sides