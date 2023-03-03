Increasing the speed limit on certain highways? Some say not so fast

Interstate 81
Interstate 81(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The legal speed limit on Interstate 81 could go from 65 to 70 miles an hour. State lawmakers will consider a bill increasing the speed limit on certain highways.

One local state assemblyman has questions about it.

“Mostly be centered around safety information. Make sure that if there’s any safety studies out there that have a position on it one way or the other,” said Assemblyman Scott Gray (R. - 116th District).

One such study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that over a 25-year period state speed limit increases were tied to 37,000 deaths across the country.

Right now New York is one of only 8 states that doesn’t have a maximum 70 mile per hour, or higher, speed limit.

“States are urged to use the engineering and the traffic surveys when setting maximum speed limits,” said Valerie Puma, communication specialist, AAA of Western & Central New York.

Puma says that increasing the speed limit may lead to an increase in how fast cars are actually driving on the highways, even if it’s still above the new legal limit.

“Even if it is just by 5 miles per hour, it’s still a difference,” she said.

“If it’s 65 now, and they’re driving 75, will 70 make it 80 or 90? And that’s the real concern,” said Gray.

When asked for a comment on the proposed changes, a representative for the New York State Police says it’s their policy to not comment on pending legislation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay
Crash update: 2 suffer internal injuries, airlifted to Syracuse hospital
Brian Hale following his arraignment
Lisbon man charged in bar fight death might consider plea deal
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Only one restaurant interested in golf course concessions
Lowville Police Department
Missing Lowville man found dead, police say
Firefighter
Firefighters, faced with dwindling volunteers, react to state proposal

Latest News

Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 1989 maple syrup technique
Mountain Warrior Sled Hockey Tournament
Mountain Warrior Sled Hockey Tournament underway
Sandwich
CCE calls educator’s moldy food statement ‘unfounded, a mischaracterization’
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
Man’s suspicious death ruled a homicide