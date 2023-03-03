John M. “Johnny Mike” Keenan, 68, of Brasher Falls

John M. “Johnny Mike” Keenan, 68, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer. (Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - John M. “Johnny Mike” Keenan, 68, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls at 11:00AM. Burial will take place in the spring at the parish cemetery.

Johnny Mike was born in Massena, on February 23, 1955, to the late Jack and Marie (Foley) Keenan. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School and attended Canton ATC. On July 27, 1985, he married Mary Lane at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls.

For over 20 years, Johnny Mike was a board member for the Town of Brasher. He also worked at ALCOA as a millwright for many years.

He was the proud founder of the Keenan Bros. Corn Business at their family farm in Brasher Falls. Over the years, the Keenans gave several local kids the opportunity for employment. He was a proud supporter of his community, SLC Athletics, and the comradery of his friends and family.

Never a shy man, Johnny Mike was always first to introduce himself and ask “Where ya from?” Although he will be greatly missed, Johnny Mike’s stories, life lessons, and sense of humor will live on in those who loved him.

Surviving John is his wife of over 36 years, Mary; in laws; Dick & Marilyn Lane, his children; Tommy & Bobbie Keenan, Jim and Cristina Keenan, Mike & Meg Keenan, and Jack & Ashley Keenan, his siblings; Mollie (Ed) Knapp, Patrick (Mary) Keenan, Daniel (Suzy) Keenan, Kevin (Carolyn) Keenan, Mary Margaret (Mike) Gorman, and Ellen (John) Brennan, as well as his grandchildren; Olivia, Andy, Adam, Nora and Henry who were his pride and joy.

Survivors also include his extended Lane Family, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Thomas L. Keenan, and brother-in-law; Mark Lane.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network “PANCAN”, or The Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley in Johnny Mike’s Honor. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where memories and words of condolence can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

