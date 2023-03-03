Judith M. “Judy” Walts, 83, of Alexandria Bay

Judith M. “Judy” Walts, 83, Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Tuesday morning at Samaritan Keep home, where she had been a resident for the past five years. (Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Judith M. “Judy” Walts, 83, Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Tuesday morning at Samaritan Keep home, where she had been a resident for the past five years.

Judy was born on April 24, 1939 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of John and Margaret Edwards Estes.

She graduated from Alexandria Central School. In 1956, she worked for New York Bell, in Alexandria Bay and Watertown.

She married Russ Walts on November 27, 1958 at the Reformed Church of the 1000 Isles. Judy was a Navy wife for 4 ½ years and lived in Rhode Island two different times.

Judy was a homemaker and had worked in the ACS Cafeteria, at the Village Motel, and cleaned homes on Iroquois Island.

She enjoyed bowling, walking, and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid member of the T.O.P.S. program for many years and won many awards.

Judy is survived by her husband Russ, Alexandria Bay; son Michael Walts, Alexandria Bay; and daughter Kimberly (Tim) Honeywell, Alexandria Bay; three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A son, Russ E. Walts, passed away on December 9, 1986, and a sister, Gwen Hannah, also pre-deceased her.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4 pm on Sunday, March 5th, at Costello Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 4 pm with Pastor Jeff McIlrath officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org or the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.

