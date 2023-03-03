Jupiter and Venus ‘kiss’ in the night sky

The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.
The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Venus may not be burning like a silver flame, but the planet lived up to its namesake, the Roman goddess of love, Wednesday night.

Stargazers were given a chance to see what astronomers called a conjunction, as Venus and Jupiter passed each other.

The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.

In reality, the closest they’ll ever come from our perspective is about the diameter of a full moon apart.

Venus and Jupiter are the brightest objects in the night sky right now, aside from the moon.

Conjunctions happen frequently because planets orbit the sun in similar paths.

There’s no astronomical significance to them, but they are interesting to see when they are so bright.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay
Crash update: 2 suffer internal injuries, airlifted to Syracuse hospital
Brian Hale following his arraignment
Lisbon man charged in bar fight death might consider plea deal
Lowville Police Department
Missing Lowville man found dead, police say
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Only one restaurant interested in golf course concessions
Watertown High School
Watertown names new school superintendent

Latest News

Cliff Lashway
Lashway announces run for Watertown city council
OFA was one of the places people sought shelter after being displaced by the fire at Riverview...
OFA students held in place during search of school following threat
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Students nearly hit by car passing stopped school bus in North Carolina