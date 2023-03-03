Lashway announces run for Watertown city council

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Add another candidate to the rapidly growing list of people running for Watertown city council.

Cliff Lashway, 49, who lives on Pratt Street, told 7 News he’s running. There are two seats on the council up for election this November.

Lashway said he’s “looking to make some changes,” and stressed “fiscal responsibility.” He said if elected he plans to “treat the peoples’ money like it was my own.”

That said, he also believes the city needs to invest more in its roads, sidewalks and water lines, and “we have to work on fine-tuning the city, making it more beautiful.”

This is Lashway’s first run for council. The married father of five is a retail store manager.

One seat on the council is open, because council member Sarah Compo Pierce is running for mayor. The other seat is the one now held by Patrick Hickey, who is seeking re-election.

Earlier this week, Robert Schorr and T.J. Babcock announced plans to run. Leonard Spaziani, who was on council for several months in 2021, has also said he’s running.

Other names who have picked up petition paperwork include Jason Traynor, Matthew Melvin, and Maryellen Blevins.

