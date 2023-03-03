Man’s suspicious death ruled a homicide

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says 67-year-old William Freeman was found dead Thursday afternoon in his home at 258 County Route 10 in the town of Rossie.

The cause of death was not released.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday and results are expected no later than Monday, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call at 2:18 p.m. Thursday that a man was found dead.

A mobile command center was set up at the scene and investigators were busy working late into the night and into Friday.

Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said Friday there is no suspect in custody, but there are persons of interest.

He added that up to 7 search warrants are being executed in connection with the homicide.

He said this will be a lengthy investigation over a large geographic area.

The home is near the border of Jefferson County and Bigwarfe says the resources from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be paramount in the investigation.

The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Watertown Police Department and the North Country Crime Analysis Center are assisting the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

