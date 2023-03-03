Marilyn A. Rudolph, 90, of Louisville

Marilyn A. Rudolph, 90, of Kingsley Road and formerly of Bloomingdale and Saranac Lake, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2023 at Massena Hospital after a decline in health over recent years. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn A. Rudolph, 90, of Kingsley Road and formerly of Bloomingdale and Saranac Lake, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2023 at Massena Hospital after a decline in health over recent years.

Born on July 26, 1932 in Vermontville, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Charles and Agnes (Ransom) Rudolph. She was a 1949 graduate of Saranac Lake High School. After graduation, she began working for Ayres Insurance in Saranac Lake, where she continued employment and fully retired after more than 50 years of service. Marilyn was a long time member and faithful attender of the Bloomingdale Pilgrim Holiness Church where she taught Sunday school, played the piano, and over many years served in various capacities including church secretary, church treasurer, and youth leader. After relocating to Louisville in early 2017 to be closer to family, she attended the Massena Pilgrim Holiness Church. Marilyn was also a member of the Lake Placid–Bloomingdale “Women of Worth” group and was recognized in 2013 as their “Woman of the Year.” Marilyn was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, sending cards to family and friends, and doting lovingly on her family members in a variety of creative ways.

Though she never married and had children of her own, Marilyn is survived by her nieces and nephews who were “her kids”: Kendall Straight, III and his wife Joyce, of Hobe Sound, Florida, Marilyn Svarczkopf and her husband Randy, of Norfolk, Rachel McCallus and her husband Jeffrey, of Massena, Dennis Rudolph and his wife Katie, of Ocean Shores, Washington, Esther Powell of Massena, Charles Rudolph, III and his wife Heather, of Brushton, Donald Straight and his wife Wendy, of Brasher Falls, and their families. Her nieces and nephews were blessed to have her as a substitute mother figure over the past 25+ years.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles W. Rudolph, Jr. in 1974, a half-sister Goldie Whitman in 1977, and her sister M. Rogene Straight in 1998.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 7 from 6:00–8:00 pm and Wednesday, March 8 from 1:00–2:00 pm at the Massena Pilgrim Holiness Church, 14845 State Highway 37, Massena; her funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Shumway officiating. Burial will be held at the family lot in Union Cemetery, Vermontville, in the spring.

Contributions may be made in Marilyn’s memory to the Bloomingdale Pilgrim Holiness Church, PO Box 194, Bloomingdale, NY, 12913.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

