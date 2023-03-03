Mark Thomas Trombley, 62, of Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Mark Thomas Trombley, 62, passed away unexpectedly & suddenly at his home on March 1, 2023, in Pitcairn, NY.

Mark was born to the late Barbara (Tilley) & Augustus “Roy” Trombley on September 26, 1960, in Ticonderoga, NY. He attended Harrisville Central School and took the Auto-Mechanics class at Southwest Technical Center. He was raised and resided in Harrisville NY for 50+ years. He also lived in Brockton, MA as a small child. He was very proud of his French-Canadian Heritage.

Per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours, a Celebration of Life Gathering with family and his friends will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Harrisville Fire Hall, located at 14226 Church St, Harrisville, NY 13648.

A full obituary will be published tomorrow.

Memorial donations can be made in Mark’s name can be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation 1615 L St NW #430, Washington, DC 20036

