Mark Thomas Trombley, 62, of Pitcairn

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Mark Thomas Trombley, 62, passed away unexpectedly & suddenly at his home on March 1, 2023, in Pitcairn, NY.

Mark was born to the late Barbara (Tilley) & Augustus “Roy” Trombley on September 26, 1960, in Ticonderoga, NY. He attended Harrisville Central School and took the Auto-Mechanics class at Southwest Technical Center. He was raised and resided in Harrisville NY for 50+ years. He also lived in Brockton, MA as a small child. He was very proud of his French-Canadian Heritage.

Per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours, a Celebration of Life Gathering with family and his friends will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Harrisville Fire Hall, located at 14226 Church St, Harrisville, NY 13648.

A full obituary will be published tomorrow.

Memorial donations can be made in Mark’s name can be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation 1615 L St NW #430, Washington, DC 20036

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

John M. “Johnny Mike” Keenan, 68, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at home surrounded by...
John M. “Johnny Mike” Keenan, 68, of Brasher Falls
Perry T. Masters, 52, of Ogdensburg, died on February 27, 2023, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home,...
Perry T. Masters, 52, of Ogdensburg
Vauda “Bobbie” Foster, 89, of Cherry Street, Lyons Falls passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023...
Vauda “Bobbie” Foster, 89, of Lyons Falls
Judith M. “Judy” Walts, 83, Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Tuesday morning at Samaritan Keep...
Judith M. “Judy” Walts, 83, of Alexandria Bay

Obituaries

Lowville Police Department
Missing Lowville man found dead, police say
Firefighters, faced with dwindling volunteers, react to state proposal
Firefighters, faced with dwindling volunteers, react to state proposal
More candidates running for Watertown City Council
More candidates running for Watertown City Council
Watertown names new school superintendent WWNY
Lisbon man charged in bar fight death might consider plea deal
Lisbon man charged in bar fight death might consider plea deal
Firefighter
Firefighters, faced with dwindling volunteers, react to state proposal