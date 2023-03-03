Mel Busler receives Shapiro Award

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a night to celebrate 7 News sportscaster Mel Busler’s dedication to the Watertown community.

He formally received the Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award Thursday night.

It’s based on outstanding citizenship and contribution to the community.

A dinner was held at the Faichney Drive Business Complex.

Mel has given countless hours of his time over the past two-plus decades, including volunteering 8,000 hours to Meals on Wheels since 1999.

“It’s not so much what I do,” Mel said, “it’s what people do around me that rubs off on me. The way I look at it is, if people that have organizations think enough of me, to ask me to do stuff, I’m honored.”

Mel has also volunteered with the Salvation Army, is president of the Disabled Persons Action Organization, and does much more. Congratulations, Mel!

