Mountain Warrior Sled Hockey Tournament underway

By Sean Brynda
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The Mountain Warrior Sled Hockey Tournament hits the ice this weekend in Canton.

Each sled team has players of all ages and they are veterans or disabled athletes.

Things kicked off Friday at St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena and the teams are from Kingston, Ontario, Vermont, Fort Drum, Syracuse, Buffalo, and Durham, Ontario.

“It’s very important. It gets them out, it gives them physical exercise. The camaraderie, team building, and just a lot of fun. I mean, what other sport can you play hockey, hit somebody, shake hands, and then go have a dinner with and then beer,” said Mark McKenna, coach, Mountain Warrior Sled Hockey Team.

Weekend games will be played at the Canton Pavilion and Maxcy Hall on SUNY Potsdam’s campus.

