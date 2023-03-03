O’Brien: state rule changes might have cost him union endorsements

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - In the race for St. Lawrence County sheriff, current Undersheriff Sean O’Brien didn’t get the endorsements of 3 different unions that represent workers within the department.

O’Brien says it’s likely because of changes that have happened over the past few years and he doesn’t think it should reflect on him.

“It’s not just within our office, it’s law enforcement in general,” he said.

O’Brien is helping current Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe lead the sheriff’s office through many changes handed down from New York state.

Some aren’t popular and O’Brien feels it could be why his opponent in the upcoming sheriff’s race, Rick Engle, got the endorsements of the St. Lawrence County Deputies Association, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Association and the St. Lawrence County Corrections Supervisors Association unions - all with workers in the sheriff’s department.

One issue is the HALT Act which affects county jails and state prisons and limits an inmate’s time in solitary confinement.

“That causes a huge frustration with the officers in there. Not only the county corrections officers but the state officers. Constantly, we’re seeing articles in news waves about corrections officers getting hurt in facilities and a lot that has to do with the HALT because there’s no consequences anymore,” said O’Brien.

Bail reform is also a state-driven rule that must be followed. O’Brien can see how that can frustrate those in the sheriff’s office.

Then there are state changes in how much time is allowed to complete the backgrounds checks needed for people applying for pistol permits.

“Over the last three years it’s been a dramatic increase. I would have to get you the exact figures, but it’s been a dramatic increase in pistol permits and our office handles all of the pistol permit process for all the applicants in St. Lawrence County,” said O’Brien.

Even though O’Brien didn’t pick up 3 separate union endorsements, he does have the support of the St. Lawrence County Conservative Party.

“The experience that Sean has and the different departments that he’s worked in exemplifies his qualifications,” said Hank Ford, St. Lawrence County Conservative Party.

When it comes to the issues O'Brien brings up, his opponent, Rick Engle, believes they don't directly affect sheriff's department workers too much and he's proud of the endorsements he has picked up.

