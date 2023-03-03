OFA students held in place during search of school following threat

OFA was one of the places people sought shelter after being displaced by the fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg.(WWNY)
OFA was one of the places people sought shelter after being displaced by the fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A threat from a student Friday morning prompted Ogdensburg Free Academy officials to usher students into the school’s Golden Dome “out of an abundance of caution.”

A notice to OFA students’ families said, “all students and staff are holding in place in the Dome while police conduct a thorough K9 search of the Main Building.”

The notice said the student is in custody, and officials don’t believe the threat is credible.

State police and Ogdensburg city police are investigating.

