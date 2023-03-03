Perry T. Masters, 52, of Ogdensburg, died on February 27, 2023, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Perry T. Masters, 52, of Ogdensburg, died on February 27, 2023, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. Services are private. Perry is survived by his siblings, Kelly Mandigo of Canton, Linda and her husband Ed Newcombe of Rensselaer Falls, Diane and her husband Tom Pike of Ogdensburg, Brian Masters of Webster, Lyle Masters II of DeKalb, his stepmother Nancy Masters, an Uncle Ken Masters, his good friend Lee Larby, several nieces and nephews. He was born on March 18,1970, in Gouverneur, the son of the late, Lyle Masters and Vicky Morse. Perry graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1989, he then enlisted in the Army. He was in the active military till 1995, when he then went into the reserves. He worked as a logger for Sanford Inc. in Colton. He was an active member of the VFW Post 2936 in Ogdensburg, the A.D. Charbonneau Council 258 Knights of Columbus in Ogdensburg, AMVETS Post 19 in Ogdensburg and AMVETS Post 1997 in Heuvelton. Perry loved to collect Elvis’s memorabilia and impersonate Elvis, talking to people on the phone, drawing and singing karaoke. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer’s Association or the Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

