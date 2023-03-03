Phillip M. Stevenson, II, 48, of Adams Center

Phillip passed away Tuesday, February 28th. He was 48 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Phillip M. Stevenson, II will be 3:00pm Monday, March 6th at the Burial will be held in the spring at North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm.

Phillip passed away Tuesday, February 28th. He was 48 years old.

Born February 23, 1975, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, Phillip was a son to Phillip and Susan (Jones) Stevenson. After relocating to the north country Phillip worked at several local establishments in his adult life.

On August 1st, 1994, he married Michelle Calhoun in a ceremony held in Watertown. Phillip enjoyed attending the races at Can-Am Speedway, mechanic work, and spending time with his family & grandchildren.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 28 years, Michelle Stevenson; his mother, Susan (John) White of Sandy Creek; his children, Marylou Vautrin of Alabama, Desiree Gibson of Watertown, Erica (Joseph) Roth of Adams Center, Tiffany (Joshua) Predmore of Watertown, Phillip M., III (fiancé Racquel Curtis) Stevenson of Adams Center, Dustin Stevenson of Watertown, Skylar Stevenson of Adams Center, Gavin Stevenson of Adams Center, Nathan Gibson of Adams Center, Carson Johnson of Fulton, and Jordan Gibson of Adams Center. Phillip is also survived by his grandchildren, Paige Roth, Jerrica Roth, Kaydence Roth, Victoria Roth, Joseph Roth, Jr., Kingston Predmore; his siblings, Christopher (Linda) Stevenson, Patrick Stevenson, Erin Stevenson, Robert Stevenson, Steven Scott; and several nieces, nephews, & step-siblings.

Phillip is predeceased by a grandchild, Carlisle Predmore.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolence may be made online at reedbenoit.com

