Punk Rock Girl - Musical at Indian River

Three Shows Only, March 17 and 18
A pilot production of a New Musical.
A pilot production of a New Musical.(Indian River Department of Drama)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Indian River presents:

“Punk Rock Girl!”

Indian River High School will present: “Punk Rock Girl!” at the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts on Friday, March 17th at 7 PM, and on Saturday, March 18th, at 2 PM and 7 PM. Tickets are a suggested price of $5.00 and can be purchased at the door, by calling Mr. Heck at 315-642-5127, or by emailing: charlesheck@ircsd.org

Indian River is proud to be a pilot program for this new musical.

“Punk Rock Girl!” by Concord Theatricals, features a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk,

Gwen Stefani, and more.

This production stars Victoria Huffman as “Angela Quivers”, Kaydence Timerman as “Proxi”, Matias Mercado as “Dudley”, Abigail Davis as “Patricia”, Matt Bridge as “Ernst”, Harley Neaves as “Hermann”, Riley Neal, Kylie Mandigo, Jessica Mullins, and Zach Culver as “The Humanz (Proxi’s Punk Band)”

Adult Staff:

Stage Director: Kristie Fuller - Music Director: Calob Reid

Choreographer: Tricia Moore

Asst. Music Director: Renee Loomis–

Asst. Stage Director: Amanda Morrison

Technical Director: Josh Wilson - Producer: Charles R. Heck

Professional Pit Band:

Russ Faunce - Piano/Conductor

Steve Martin–Guitar, Chuck Heck-Bass

Ashley Trudell, Ed Chirello- Percussion

