Robert A. Martin, Sr., 80, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Robert A. Martin, Sr., age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at...
Robert A. Martin, Sr., age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Martin, Sr., age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert A. Martin, Jr. and his wife, Ramona, of North Port, FL; his daughter, Michelle Martin and her fiancé Dana Laflair, of Lisbon, NY; a brother, David E. Martin and his wife, Janice, of Ogdensburg, NY; step children, Linda L’Orange and her husband, Ronald Ratcliffe, of Ottawa, Patrick L’Orange and his wife, Gladys, of Ottawa and Jean Paul L’Orange of Canada; grandchildren, Taylor M. Meredith, Robert A. Martin III, Desirea M. Martin, Sophia A. Martin, and Sasha I. Martin; great grandchildren, Anna F. Martin and Robert A. Martin IV; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Robert was born on August 3, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Joseph Martin and Catherine F. (Cayen) Martin-Smith. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1960. Robert married Nancy Schoquette. He later married Hope Hart on November 26, 1988, in Syracuse, NY. She predeceased him on December 10, 2011. Robert was employed with the Ogdensburg City Police Department as a detective and arson investigator until his retirement.

Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Martin was well known as a scratch golfer in the area. He was also a Master Mason at the Ogdensburgh-Acacian Lodge.

Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to Ogdensburg Masonic Lodge, Ogdensburgh-Acacian #128, 201 State Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669-1403.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Daniel L. Grant, 89, of Clayton, passed away on March 2, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village,...
Daniel L. Grant, 89, of Clayton
Candles
Michael J. Chapman, 81, of Watertown
Phillip passed away Tuesday, February 28th. He was 48 years old.
Phillip M. Stevenson, II, 48, of Adams Center
Marilyn A. Rudolph, 90, of Kingsley Road and formerly of Bloomingdale and Saranac Lake, passed...
Marilyn A. Rudolph, 90, of Louisville
Candles
Timothy Allan “Tim” Cummings, 69, formerly of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Candles
Grant Davis Jr., 74, of Richville
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
Man’s suspicious death ruled a homicide
Sean O'Brien
O’Brien: state rule changes might have cost him union endorsements
Ask the Pharmacist Originally Aired March 2, 2023
Box truck crashes into building