Robert A. Martin, Sr., 80, of Ogdensburg

Robert A. Martin, Sr., age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Martin, Sr., age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert A. Martin, Jr. and his wife, Ramona, of North Port, FL; his daughter, Michelle Martin and her fiancé Dana Laflair, of Lisbon, NY; a brother, David E. Martin and his wife, Janice, of Ogdensburg, NY; step children, Linda L’Orange and her husband, Ronald Ratcliffe, of Ottawa, Patrick L’Orange and his wife, Gladys, of Ottawa and Jean Paul L’Orange of Canada; grandchildren, Taylor M. Meredith, Robert A. Martin III, Desirea M. Martin, Sophia A. Martin, and Sasha I. Martin; great grandchildren, Anna F. Martin and Robert A. Martin IV; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Robert was born on August 3, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Joseph Martin and Catherine F. (Cayen) Martin-Smith. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1960. Robert married Nancy Schoquette. He later married Hope Hart on November 26, 1988, in Syracuse, NY. She predeceased him on December 10, 2011. Robert was employed with the Ogdensburg City Police Department as a detective and arson investigator until his retirement.

Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Martin was well known as a scratch golfer in the area. He was also a Master Mason at the Ogdensburgh-Acacian Lodge.

Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to Ogdensburg Masonic Lodge, Ogdensburgh-Acacian #128, 201 State Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669-1403.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.