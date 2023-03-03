Spokes offers $1 to provide concessions at Watertown golf course

By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - To operate the concessions at the Thompson Park Golf Course, the only bidder will pay the city a dollar.

Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas submitted the only proposal after the city sent out information to more than 20 eateries.

The city wants a third-party vendor to do food and drinks at the golf course now that the city owns the business and property around it.

City Manager Ken Mix says the one bid from Spokes will be looked at seriously because the city isn’t just interested in the bid price but also the experience the eatery has in the food business.

“The concessionaire usually offers what they think is a reasonable amount, considering what they’re likely to make or what the risk is to them operating a profitable business,” he said.

The dollar proposal will be looked at by both the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and city council.

