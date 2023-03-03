Sports wrap: Women’s lacrosse, Lady Warriors hunt for title & SLU hoops

(WWNY) - It was a battle for bragging rights in college lacrosse field at Hantz Field Thursday afternoon as the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights hosted SUNY Potsdam in a non-league contest.

It was all Clarkson in this one.

‐ First period: Lauren Shanahan scores from point-blank range. It’s 1-0 Lady Golden Knights.

Then it’s Shanahan with the tally off the free position. It’s 2-0 Clarkson.

Shanahan records the natural hat trick with her third goal of the game. It’s 3-0 Clarkson.

Shanahan scores her fourth goal of the game a bit later, increasing the Clarkson lead to 4-0.

Mia Petrone unloads a rocket that dents the back of the net. It’s 5-0 Clarkson.

Chrissy Benedict makes it 6-0 on the fast break.

Clarkson goes on to beat SUNY Potsdam.

On the high school hardwood, the Indian River girls’ basketball team will be in search of a Section III Class A title on Saturday afternoon at Onondaga Community College, where they meet Central Square in the championship game.

Coach Jim Whitley’s team enters the contest 20-2 overall and Whitley says pressuring the 15-7 Redhawks will be the key in this contest.

“We’re going to have to get them out of their comfort zone,” Whitley said. “Our pressure is the key. As they say, defense travels. Defense needs to travel Saturday at 5 o’clock to OCC.”

“We just have to play our game like I know we can,” said junior point guard Raven Marsell. “Everyone’s hustling, everyone’s rebounding, and we should have it in the bag.”

“I think we need to really start off with our defense and focus on that,” junior guard Michaela Delles said, “and just try to put all our energy in that and transfer it to our offense.”

“I think just, like, playing how we usually play and just being ready,” junior forward Bella Davis said.

The St. Lawrence men’s basketball team opens up play in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament Friday as they meet the University of Mary Washington at Stockton University.

The Saints come into the contest off their 50-42 overtime win in the Liberty League championship game and winners of eight straight.

Saints coach Chris Downs says the key to success in the postseason will be how well St. Lawrence plays on the defensive end.

“Well, I think it’s been what it’s been all year for us,” he said. “We’re pretty good defensively. It’s hard for teams to score on us, teams that like to get up and down and shoot a lot of 3′s don’t tend to fare very well against us. I think we’re fourth or fifth in the nation, and that’s out of 417 schools, in 3-point field goal percentage defense.”

