Suspicious death being investigated in town of Rossie

TOWN OF ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death.

A scene was set up late into the night Thursday at 258 County Route 10 in the Town of Rossie.

7News has learned emergency crews received a call from the property around 2:20 Thursday afternoon.

A mobile command center was set up on scene and investigators were seen by our reporter there going in an out of a trailer on the property.

Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe was on scene late into the night.

He told 7News over the phone that his department is investigating the death with help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, and several other agencies.

Sheriff Bigwarfe said it is too early to share more details.

He said there is no danger to the public in that area.

