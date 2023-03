WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Including Best Musical.

It has finally arrived in the North Country.

Two performances only.

Friday, March 24 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 pm

At the Thousand Islands High School Auditorium

8481 County Rd 9, Clayton, NY 13624

