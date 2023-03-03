Timothy Allan “Tim” Cummings, 69, formerly of Ogdensburg

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WWNY) - Timothy Allan “Tim” Cummings, 69, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in Fort Wayne, Indiana under the care of hospice.

Born in Key West, Florida, Tim was the oldest child of the late Thomas and Dolores “Dody” Cummings. Timothy graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1971, where he was recently inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame. He earned his bachelors degree in education from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. During his working years, Tim was a bartender and a police officer prior to becoming an Area Operations Manager for the company now known as Sunoco. He loved his job and always gave 110%.

Tim had a love for crafts, leather work, painting, gardening, especially growing his beautiful flowers. He was an avid sports fanatic for sure. He enjoyed coaching his children in their sporting activities. He will forever be known as a devoted husband, caring father, wonderful Poppy, brother, and friend to those who knew him. Tim married the former Margaret (Peggy) Stanton on February 14, 1976.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years; daughter, Taylor (Scott) Lyon, son, Tyler (Julie) Cummings; grandchildren, Nona Lyon, Violet and Logan Cummings; siblings, Steven (Jeanne) Cummings, Tammy Sherry, and Jamie (Karen) Cummings.

Memorials may be made to Promedica Hospice, 2720 DuPont Commerce Court, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-2394.

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

