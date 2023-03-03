Truck slams into downtown Watertown building

The driver of a Watertown Urban Mission truck made a miscalculation on the way to pick up a...
The driver of a Watertown Urban Mission truck made a miscalculation on the way to pick up a donation for the Impossible Dream thrift store.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A box truck ran into a building in the city of Watertown Friday morning.

The driver of the Watertown Urban Mission truck miscalculated the height of the parking entrance in the 100 block of Stone Street and slammed into the building.

The truck was there to pick up a donation for its Impossible Dream thrift store.

City firefighters, police, and code enforcement responded and were able to free the truck quickly.

No injuries were reported.

