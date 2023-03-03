Truck slams into downtown Watertown building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A box truck ran into a building in the city of Watertown Friday morning.

The driver of the Watertown Urban Mission truck miscalculated the height of the parking entrance in the 100 block of Stone Street and slammed into the building.

The truck was there to pick up a donation for its Impossible Dream thrift store.

City firefighters, police, and code enforcement responded and were able to free the truck quickly.

No injuries were reported.

