Vauda “Bobbie” Foster, 89, of Lyons Falls

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Vauda “Bobbie” Foster, 89, of Cherry Street, Lyons Falls passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital.

She is survived by her children, James David Brashear and his wife Marilyn of Vandalia, Ohio; Linda Ann Applegate and her husband, Steve, of Dayton, Ohio; Rivka Frances Brashear of Vandalia, Ohio; and Christopher Foster and his wife, Heather, of Lowville; grandchildren, Wendy Lyn, Sonya Jean, James Russell, Jennifer, Joseph, Kylie, Corey, and Elanie; great-grandchildren, Kristen, Maria, Darlene, Allison, Andrew, Evie, Sebastian, Kiki, and Beni; great-great grandchildren, Liam and Everleigh; one sister, Lavonne Bennett of Huber Heights, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by four brothers, Darrell, Eddie, Mainis and Rodney Adkins and one sister, Wanda Hensley.

Vauda was born on December 11, 1933 in Harlen County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Edgar and Addie Dillmaer Adkins. She graduated from Harlen County High School and then moved to Dayton, Ohio where she met her future husband, O’Bryan Brashear. They were married, and the marriage later ended in divorce. Vauda met her second husband, Richard Foster, in Dayton, Ohio and they were married and moved to Lewis County in 1980. She worked as a sales associate at Cohen’s Department Store in Lowville for several years.

She was a life member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 Auxiliary .

Vauda loved spending time with her family, working on puzzles, playing scrabble and reading. She will be dearly missed by all.

Calling Hours will be on Sunday, March 5, 2023 from Noon – 2:00 with a prayer service following at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY. A luncheon at the Lowville VFW will immediately follow the prayer service. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW on Saturday afternoon after 1:00 p.m. or Sunday morning, after 10: 00 a.m. A spring burial will be held at Beaches Bridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 Auxiliary, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

