Victor E. LaDuke, 70, of Helena

HELENA, New York (WWNY) - Victor E. LaDuke, 70, of Quinell Road, unexpectedly passed away early Wednesday morning, March 1, 2023 at his home.

Victor was born on May 29, 1952 in Carthage, the son of the late Victor J. and Virginia (Stivender) LaDuke and was a 1972 graduate of Massena Central School. Following high school, he entered the United States Army, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge on October 3, 1974. On July 28, 1979, he married Marilyn E. Vallance at the Barnhart Island Pavilion.

Following his discharge, he worked construction in St. Louis before returning back to Massena in 1978, when he started his career with General Motors. He retired as a lost foam technician at the Massena plant after 33 years of service. Victor enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing carpentry projects, and gardening.

Victor is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; his sons, Timothy John Jones of Russell, Joshua Robert LaDuke (Shauna Gall) of Winthrop, and Nathan Ryan (Sara) LaDuke of Massena; his grandchildren, Conor Daniel, Madison Elizabeth, Kendall Marie, and Scotland Grace; and his beloved dog, Bree.

He is also survived by his sister, Debbie (Blaine) LaPierre of Massena; his brothers, Gary (DeeDee) LaDuke, Timothy LaDuke, and Ronnie (Carla) LaDuke, all of Massena; his sister-in-law, Marjorie Schmidt of Lebanon, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Victor J. LaDuke, Jr. and Robert Schmidt and a sister-in-law, Sharon LaDuke.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a time to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

