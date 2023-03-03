Winter storm warnings start late afternoon & evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Much of eastern New York will be under a winter storm warning overnight and into Saturday.

The timing of the warning varies. Locally, it’s from 7 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. on Saturday for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.

For St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, the Adirondacks, and parts of New England, the warning is from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Most places will likely see about 6 inches of heavy wet snow. Higher elevations could get up to a foot.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say the widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.